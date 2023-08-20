VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

VSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

VSE stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. VSE has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. VSE had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $205.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.29 million. Equities analysts predict that VSE will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VSE in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VSE by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

