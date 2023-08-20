Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

WABC stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

