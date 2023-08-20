Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.35. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $170.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

