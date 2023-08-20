Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Director Buys C$80,140.00 in Stock

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,140.00.

Winpak Price Performance

WPK stock opened at C$39.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.14. Winpak Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$38.63 and a 52-week high of C$48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. Winpak had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of C$386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.0794025 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPK

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.