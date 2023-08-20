Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,616,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,011,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.