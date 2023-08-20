WOW-token Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $231.92 million and approximately $8.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003363 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008378 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02318815 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

