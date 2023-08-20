WOW-token Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $231.92 million and approximately $8.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003363 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007838 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000529 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008378 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
