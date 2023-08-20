Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

