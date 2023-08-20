Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) vs. WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Head to Head Comparison

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) and WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zentek and WD-40, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A WD-40 0 0 1 0 3.00

WD-40 has a consensus target price of $232.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given WD-40’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Zentek.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -44.21% -40.06% WD-40 12.18% 32.79% 14.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Zentek and WD-40’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WD-40 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zentek and WD-40’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $50,000.00 2,766.93 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -17.38 WD-40 $518.82 million 5.61 $67.33 million $4.69 45.76

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WD-40, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zentek has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WD-40 has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WD-40 beats Zentek on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name. It also offers multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company provides automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

