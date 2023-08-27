2020 Bulkers (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of 2020 Bulkers (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

2020 Bulkers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTBKF opened at $10.50 on Thursday. 2020 Bulkers has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get 2020 Bulkers alerts:

About 2020 Bulkers

(Get Free Report)

See Also

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.