71,559 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.59. 106,612,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,004,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $757.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

