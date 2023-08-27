Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is First Long Island Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,352,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,808 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,089,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,312,781,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.21. 3,000,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

