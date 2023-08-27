Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $56.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.29.

NYSE ANF opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,931 shares of company stock worth $24,451,721. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

