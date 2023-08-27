Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

Shares of Addentax Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 44,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Addentax Group has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6,565.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%.

Institutional Trading of Addentax Group

About Addentax Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addentax Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Addentax Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Addentax Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Addentax Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

