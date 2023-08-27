Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,213 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.1% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $12.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The firm has a market cap of $239.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

