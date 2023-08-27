Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BABA. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

