Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNT. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.81.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $63.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

