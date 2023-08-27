Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. 20,678,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,544,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.