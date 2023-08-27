Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Loop Capital

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

