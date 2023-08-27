American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 50,695 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 71.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $404,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.