American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEL. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

AEL opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 450.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 7.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

