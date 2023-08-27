American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,587. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

