Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $215.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.21.
Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6 %
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.
Insider Activity
In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
