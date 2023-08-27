Analyzing Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sonder and Accor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonder 0 2 1 0 2.33 Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonder currently has a consensus target price of $1.95, suggesting a potential upside of 289.22%. Given Sonder’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sonder is more favorable than Accor.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonder $461.08 million 0.24 -$165.74 million ($1.20) -0.42 Accor N/A N/A N/A $0.66 54.60

This table compares Sonder and Accor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Accor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonder. Sonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sonder and Accor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonder -48.47% -4,207.08% -16.71% Accor N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Sonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Accor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Sonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

