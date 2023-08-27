Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

APLS stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $23,662,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,232. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

