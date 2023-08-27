Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW stock remained flat at $2.65 during trading hours on Friday. 1,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

