Arweave Price Down 6.5% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00016146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $275.85 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,101.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00761610 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00119132 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000320 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.