Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,325,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $255,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $163,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

ATAK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

