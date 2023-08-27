AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Update

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AvePoint Stock Up 1.1 %

AVPTW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 2,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,625. AvePoint has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AvePoint stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

