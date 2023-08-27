Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AX

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,692. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,178,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.