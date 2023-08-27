B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

RMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

RMR stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $777.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.48. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1,636.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

