B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTG. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 1,210.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 175,259 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 649,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in B2Gold by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,784,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,200 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 96,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

