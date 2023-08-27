Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $222.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.09. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

