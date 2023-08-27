Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Down 29.9% in August

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 288,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Balchem Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.67. 69,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,057. Balchem has a one year low of $116.68 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

