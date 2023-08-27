Bank of America Begins Coverage on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

EC stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

