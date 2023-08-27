Bank OZK Sells 291 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank OZK decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.7% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

