Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Baran Group Price Performance
BRANF stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Friday. Baran Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.
Baran Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baran Group
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Baran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.