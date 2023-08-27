Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Baran Group Price Performance

BRANF stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Friday. Baran Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Baran Group Company Profile

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. The company's solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and construction management, project management and control, turnkey, project financing, and related services.

