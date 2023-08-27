Barclays Begins Coverage on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

Barclays began coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

