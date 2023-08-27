Barclays Initiates Coverage on AES (NYSE:AES)

Barclays started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get AES alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. AES has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 48.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,585,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.