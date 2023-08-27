Barclays Initiates Coverage on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Get Ameren alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,990,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,869,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 77,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,934,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.