Barclays Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $139.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $174.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

