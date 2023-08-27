Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BTDPF stock remained flat at $5.42 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

