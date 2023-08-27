Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BECN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

