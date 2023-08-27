Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the July 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
