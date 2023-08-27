Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the July 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

