Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLTE. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Up 6.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLTE stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 126,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

