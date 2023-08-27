Benchmark Cuts OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Price Target to $5.00

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OCX

OncoCyte Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OCX stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.