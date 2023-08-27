Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Down 43.1% in August

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Biocept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biocept by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Biocept stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 17,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

