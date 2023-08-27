Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.07 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $22,320.16 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00161282 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027515 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003754 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

