Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $14,909,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 6,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $489.12. 1,923,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.