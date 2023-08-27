Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $364.02. 69,960,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,845,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.56 and a 200-day moving average of $342.76. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

