B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRRY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.21) to GBX 620 ($7.91) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.66) to GBX 610 ($7.78) in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.00.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.57. 4,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.29. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.2979 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

